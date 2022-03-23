Hungary Sending EU Medical Equipment to Moldova

Hungary’s disaster management authority on Tuesday said it is sending a consignment of medical equipment from the European Union’s stock in Hungary to Moldova.

 

Altogether 50 ventilators, 20 infusion stands and 100 infusion pumps from the so-called rescEU medical equipment reserve have been sent from the disaster management authority’s Budapest storage facility to the Moldovan capital Chisinau, the authority said in a statement. The shipment worth a combined 266 million forints (EUR 710,000) is scheduled to arrive at its destination in 36 hours, the statement said. The equipment was sent after the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre asked for assistance for Moldova, the authority said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

