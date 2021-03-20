Justice Minister Slams EU for ‘Secrecy’ Over Vaccine Agreements

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Transparency is in the interest of all Europeans, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on Facebook, accusing the European Union of “keeping secrets” and not publishing details concerning the bloc’s coronavirus vaccine purchase deals.

 

Varga said that European institutions “often want to hold the Member States accountable for transparency concerning the rule of law discussions … to safeguard the trust of citizens and businesses”. Varga questioned whether “secrecy” was in compliance with requirements of transparency and European values. “Does secrecy not make citizens’ right to information curtailed?” she asked.

 

