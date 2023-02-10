The weather will be clear on Friday, changeable weather is expected over the weekend

Clear weather is expected on Friday, but from Saturday the weather will become changeable and will begin to ease, and the harsh nighttime minuses will slowly disappear. Sporadic rain on Saturday night and Sunday morning, mixed precipitation in the mountains and in the east and northeast are possible – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, sunny weather is expected with veiled cloud bands moving from north to south. There will be no precipitation, and the westerly wind may pick up in the northern half of the country, but it will remain weak or moderate elsewhere. In the early afternoon, the temperature peaks between 3 and 8 degrees.

On Saturday, variable cloudy weather is expected with longer or shorter periods of sunshine, then from the late afternoon and evening hours thicker clouds may arrive from the north of the warm front and scattered rain may occur, mainly in the mountains, and in the northeast and east there may also be mixed precipitation. The southwest and then northwest winds will revive in many places, and in some places, they will strengthen at times. The lowest night temperature is usually between minus 9 and minus 3 degrees, but it can be colder than minus 10 degrees in frosty regions. Expect 4-9 degrees in the early afternoon.

On Sunday night, the sky will be mostly cloudy, and cloud transitions are to be expected during the day. Scattered light rain may occur in the morning, but mainly in the mountains and in the northeast and east, there may also be mixed precipitation. The north-westerly and northerly winds will strengthen in places, mainly in Transdanubia. The lowest night temperature is usually between minus 3 and plus 3 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 4 and 9 degrees.

MTI

Photo: Lake Vekeri