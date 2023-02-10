Viktor Orbán held talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, together with the Prime Ministers of Greece, Croatia, and Slovenia, the Austrian Chancellor, and the Bulgarian and Cypriot heads of state, took part in a special meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels at the EU summit – Prime Minister Bertalan Havasi informed MTI.

Viktor Orbán previously wrote on his social media page that Hungary continues to provide humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine.

He added that we support an immediate ceasefire in order to avoid the death of more people, Hungary belongs to the peace camp.

Photo: In the photo published by the Prime Minister’s Press Office, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (b) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands after their meeting in Brussels on February 9, 2023. Hungarian Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accompanied by Greek Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades held talks with the Ukrainian president in a separate meeting at the venue of the two-day EU summit on February 9, 2023. MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltán Fischer