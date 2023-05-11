This year’s large-surface asphalt works are starting in Debrecen

László Papp, mayor of Debrecen, and municipal representative Tamás Majer reported on the works at a press conference on May 10, 2023, at one of the sites of the works, the section of Móricz Zsigmond út in front of the Auguszta clinic.

As László Papp said, this year the municipality will spend a total of about HUF 2 billion on the development, renovation and construction of new roads in Debrecen. This year, the city is spending approximately HUF 1.8 billion on large-surface asphalting – three times as much as last year – and more than HUF 200 million is used for road construction at the initiative of the public. This year’s transport development program has several units: the first is large-surface asphalting, the second is the construction of roads that already have plans and permits, which are implemented at the initiative of the public, and the third is the planning of a road construction “package” involving 25 streets. Regarding the latter, the municipality will provide detailed information later, and within the framework of the public procurement procedure, I would like to select the contractors this year – said László Papp.

The mayor indicated that it is also important for Debrecen’s economy to be strong so that these developments can be implemented at an accelerated pace and on a larger scale.

Large-surface asphalt pavements are divided into three parts. Mainly, large-surface asphalting and repair of high-traffic roads are carried out, followed by roads with less traffic. The first phase is now starting on one of the city’s busiest road sections, Móricz Zsigmond út. This road serves as a medical facility and is a connecting road between two other, also very busy roads in the city, Pallagi út and Dóczy József utca. Thus, the development of Móricz Zsigmond út at the entrance to the Augusta clinic, and at the mouth of Pallagi út, on the other hand, was definitely justified, the latter location was also in poor condition. In addition, the sections of Nagyerdei körút, which also has a lot of traffic, which are in worse condition – the section between the commercial entrance of Nagyerdei Beach and the University Square parking lot, the section between Simonyi út and Martinovics utca – will also be renovated. This year, the city will be able to repair most of the Nagyerdei körút. The renovation of Monostorpályi út will take place from Cseresznye utca to the bus interchange, and the renovation will also affect István Derekassy and Fuggetnesz utca. The planned completion date of the first phase of large-surface asphalting is mid-June, the second phase will take place during the summer, and the third between September and November. The municipality will provide detailed information about the second and third phases later.

The goal of all road development is to make traffic conditions in Debrecen more comfortable, better and safer. The mayor requested that all road users be patient and attentive at the work sites, and drivers should not drive out of routine, as traffic restrictions and congestion can be expected.

Local government representative Tamás Majer thanked Debrecen for the fact that transport development works of this scale can begin this year. With the care of a good farmer, the city implements such investments to a greater extent every year. As he said, as a road user, he patiently and willingly bears the possible temporary inconveniences associated with road renovations, as he knows that the traffic conditions – the quality of the roads, sidewalks, zebra crossings, and bus stops – will only improve as a result. He asked for similar patience from the people of Debrecen and wished that they would be happy to use the renovated road sections after the works.

Debrecen City Hall