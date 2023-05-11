Matyi Kökény: a guest performance is coming to the Vojtina Puppet Theatre

Csicsogó is a one-person theater of Új Judit, a founding member of the Ort-Iki Puppet and Street Theater in Debrecen. The word chirping sound imitation refers to the light, pleasant chirping and chattering of birds and swallows. It also has the “Debrecen” aspect of the theater, since Csicsogó is a place, the former name of Árpád tér, where fairs were also held.

The performances are small board games in which stories emerge from the player’s suitcase. The Kökeny Matyi performance is a Hungarian folk tale adaptation, which is illustrated by colorful pictures and small puppets. The performance is accompanied by live music, and all children of preschool and elementary school age are welcome.

A girl was lost who came to a crossroads and foolishly set off on the devil’s path. Also lost were two lads who tied their mustaches with the devil for their sister. But suddenly, what happens here is full of miracles: a child is born who, as soon as she comes into the world, begins to speak, and her strength is so great that she can twist even the biggest tree from its roots. But she is still small, which is why her mother calls her only Matyi Kökeny. But as she clumsily tucks her three-climbing hammer into the crotch of her pants, everyone watches with open mouths.

The show is recommended for ages 3 and up. Date: May 14 (Sunday), 10:00 a.m. Location: 1 Kossuth Street, Magda Szabó Podium Hall.

