Circular Economy in Focus at Budapest Design Week

Culture Economy
Tóháti Zsuzsa

This year’s Budapest Design Week, held between Oct. 1 and 11, will focus on the circular economy, organisers said.

The week’s events will partially be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, they said. Anita Boros, a state secretary at the innovation and technology ministry, said the transition to a circular economy, which aims to reuse products instead of discarding them and to eliminate waste from production, is a prevalent issue in all sectors of the economy. Zsófia Bata-Jakab, head of the Hungarian Fashion and Design Agency (HFDA), said the agency is working to create an innovative, progressive event for the design-conscious public to meet designers, sales professionals and manufacturers.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

