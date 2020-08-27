Value-Based Waste Management Foundation of Circular Economy

Reducing and recycling waste is a key aim for the government as value-based waste management is the foundation of a circular economy, László Palkovics, the innovation and technology minister, told an online conference.

The waste generation of Hungarian households has decreased significantly since 2004 and came to 18 million tonnes in 2018, the minister said. The majority of the waste generated in Hungary is construction and demolition waste, followed by municipal waste, Palkovics said. The innovation and technology ministry aims to have the various types of waste collected selectively and recycled according to their source, he added.

Anita Boros, state secretary for infrastructure and sustainability, said one of the key requirements for reinventing waste management was the elimination of illegal waste dumps. She called for the introduction of harsher penalties for illegal waste dumping and for creating the conditions for regulated waste disposal.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay