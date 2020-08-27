Hungary-Poland Cooperation Remains Strong

Cooperation between Hungary and Poland remains strong and the two countries have regular consultations on the steps they take, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Facebook.

Szijjártó noted that on Wednesday Poland appointed Zbigniew Rau to the post of foreign minister. The minister said he had enjoyed working with his former Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, but was looking forward to cooperating with Rau. Szijjártó said he phoned his new counterpart to congratulate him on his appointment, adding that in their conversation they both lauded the existing friendship and alliance that connects Hungary and Poland.

Szijjártó said he and Rau had also agreed to cooperate closely within the European Union and consult on the steps taken by their countries, particularly concerning any “attacks” made against them. The minister added that he and Rau had also agreed to continue to devote special attention to the protection of Christian communities and values and that he had offered his new counterpart Hungary’s full support for a successful Polish presidency of the Visegrad Group. Szijjártó noted that he will meet Rau at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin in the coming days as well as at the Strategic Forum in Slovenia’s Bled.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay