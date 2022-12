Hungary had a 2.69 billion euro surplus in trade of services in the third quarter, widening from 2.116 billion in the previous quarter, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Exports of services increased by 25.1% to 7.859 billion euros during the period. Imports of services rose by 16.5% to 5.2 billion. The surplus in tourism services reached 983 million euros, rising from 757 million in Q2.

hungarymatters.hu