Hungary’s industrial producer price index rose by an annual 41.7% in October, slowing down from a 42.7% increase in the previous month, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

KSH said factory gate prices increased largely owing to higher energy and commodity prices, as well as the weaker forint. Prices for domestic sale grew by 67.7%, boosted by energy prices, while export prices increased by 28.4%.

