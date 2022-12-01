Electricity Consumption Hits Record High in 2021

Gross annual and monthly electricity consumption and the ratio of sustainable energy in electricity production and consumption saw record highs in 2021, the Hungarian Energy and Public Utility Regulatory Authority (HEA) said in an annual report published on Wednesday.

 

Gross electricity consumption grew by 4.7% compared with 2020 to 48,795 terawatt hours (TWh), HEA said.

 

Gross domestic electricity production increased by 3.2% last year, the import-export balance rising by 9.2% to 12,755 TWh, resulting in a share of domestic production at 73.9% of total consumption. The total capacity of solar panels operating in Hungary grew by 39% to 2,954 MW, with household devices accounting for almost half of the growth, the authority said. Renewable energy resources provided 13.66% of electricity in 2021, it said.

 

 

