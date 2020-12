Economic research institute Kopint-Tárki on Thursday confirmed its earlier projection of 3.5% GDP growth for 2021 and forecasts a 6.6% drop in GDP for the fourth quarter.

The institute also maintains its earlier forecast of a 5.8% GDP contraction for the full year 2020. Hungary’s Finance Ministry forecasts 6.4% GDP contraction for 2020.

