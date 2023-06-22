The average gross salary in Hungary in April was HUF 568,300

In April 2023, the gross average salary of those employed full-time was HUF 568,300 (approx. 1517.97 euros), and the average net salary, calculated with allowances taken into account, was HUF 391,700 (approx. 1046.26 euros). The gross average earnings were 15.5 percent higher and the net average earnings 15.4 percent higher than a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) announced on Thursday.



The regular gross average earnings (without premiums, bonuses, and one-month special benefits) can be estimated at HUF 523,400, which is 16.9 percent higher than a year earlier. The regular gross average earnings for enterprises amounted to HUF 530,500, in the budget sector to HUF 497,400, and in the non-profit sector to HUF 527,500, which means an increase of 18.9, 11.7 and 12.4 percent in one year.

The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 377,900, including discounts, HUF 391,700, 15.5 and 15.4 percent more than a year earlier.

Real earnings fell by 6.9 percent, in addition to a 24.0 percent increase in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year, KSH wrote

The gross median earnings were HUF 442,700, 16.4 percent higher than a year earlier.

The median value of net earnings, calculated taking discounts into account, reached HUF 306,700, 15.3 percent higher than the same period of the previous year.

In the period January-April 2023, the gross average salary of full-time employees was HUF 551,400.

The average net salary without discounts reached HUF 366,700, and HUF 380,000 including discounts.

The gross, net average earnings calculated without discounts, as well as the net earnings calculated with discounts, both increased by 12.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The change in the average salary was influenced by the service allowance corresponding to the six-month salary paid to the national defense and law enforcement professional staff in February 2022, the weapon allowance. Filtering out the effect of this, the growth of gross average earnings and net average earnings calculated taking discounts into account would both be 4.0 percentage points higher, noted the KSH.

In the first four months, the gross average earnings of those employed full-time at businesses employing at least five people, budget institutions and non-profit organizations that are significant in terms of employment was HUF 568,800.

The average net salary without discounts reached 378,300 forints, including discounts, 391,600 forints.

(MTI)