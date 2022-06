A modern, protective Common EU Asylum System is within reach

The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) has published its annual report on the state of asylum in Europe. The report examines how events in 2021 and early 2022, such as the take-over of Afghanistan by the Taliban, state-sponsored migrant smuggling from Belarus and the first land war in Europe in nearly 30 years shaped Europe’s reaction to global international protection needs.

Geopolitical and operational developments in 2021 and early 2022 have had a direct impact on international protection in Europe, and how the EU has responded. This is the throughline to the EUAA’s annual Asylum Report 2022, following initial projections earlier this year.

In 2021, EU Member States received around 648 000 applications for international protection, with Syrians and Afghans as the two largest applicant groups at 117 000 and 102 000, respectively. This represents a one-third increase compared to 2020; and matches the level of applications in 2018. Four percent of applications were lodged by unaccompanied minors (23 600) – a two-thirds increase compared to 2020 – though almost 3 in 10 applications came from minors, as an age group.

In 2021, 535 000 decisions at first instance were taken, including 118 000 granting refugee status, and 64 000 providing subsidiary protection. The result is a recognition rate of 34% at first instance for the two EU-regulated statuses; though, if national protection schemes are also included, the rate increases to around 40%.