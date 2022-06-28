A modern, protective Common EU Asylum System is within reach

Modern asylum system is emerging, but solidarity requires more work

In 2021,, with France and Germany receiving the most replies to their requests, and Italy issuing the most decisions. While the number of decisionscompared to 2020, thefor the 4th year in a row. Moreover, persistent COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 meant that only, which is consistent with 2020, but remains around half of the 2019 figure.

These same COVID-19 restrictions also led some Member States to make several asylum-related business continuity measures permanent, such as remote screening interviews and the possibility to submit supporting documents for asylum requests online. While it requires continuous implementation, also outside of crisis moments, the world’s only multinational asylum system is making progress. This includes some Member States beginning to make changes foreseen in the Pact on Migration and Asylum by making the link between negative asylum decisions and return processes more efficient.

Solidarity is the cornerstone of the Common European Asylum System according to the Dublin Regulation, but its implementation continues to be sporadic. However, as Europe’s progress on the 10-point plan to respond to the Ukraine crisis shows, when needed, the political will is there to create a protective European space in which Member States support each other.