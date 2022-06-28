The driver of a run-down car was released from the car by paramedics at Hortobágy

On the outskirts of Hortobágy, a car drifted off the road and finally stopped in a grassy area on Monday, the county disaster management said.

The professional firefighters of Hajdúszoboszló and the municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros marched, who searched the vehicle and freed the trapped driver from the car. The paramedics transported two people to the hospital, one of them by ambulance helicopter. There was a complete roadblock at the time of the technical rescue.

Lieutenant Firefighter Nóra Papp-Kunkli also reported other cases in the county:

Three cars collided on the outskirts of Ebes on Monday. Professional firefighters from Debrecen marched in, inspecting the vehicles and unplugging them. Thirteen people were involved in the accident, one of whom was stuck in the wrecked car and was released by firefighters. The ambulance service transported three passengers to the hospital.

debreceninap.hu