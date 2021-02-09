New Entry Rules to Apply to Austria From February 10th

Austria is introducing new entry rules from Feb. 10, a deputy leader of Hungary’s operative board responsible for handling the coronavirus epidemic said.

Under the new rules, anyone wishing to enter Austria must register online in advance, Lieutenant Colonel Róbert Kiss said. Those who have entered the country must go into home quarantine for ten days and have the option of getting a free PCR or antigen test for Covid-19 from the fifth day of quarantine, he said. Those exempted from the new rules include cross-border commuters, seasonal farming and forestry workers, international passenger and cargo transit, and people travelling to Austria for emergency medical treatment, Kiss said. Meanwhile, freight carriers are having to wait around two hours at Hungary’s Röszke and Tompa crossing stations on the Serbian border, he said. As regards Hungary, Kiss noted that police have started proceedings against 35,554 people for breaching the overnight curfew since its introduction in late November.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay