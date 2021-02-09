Hungary to Begin Vaccinating Under-60s With Chronic Illnesses

Hungary this week will continue inoculating people in the oldest age group against Covid-19 and will begin the vaccination of people under the age of 60 with chronic illnesses, a government official said.

So far, 35,299 senior citizens have received their Covid shots at hospitals or at home from their general practitioners, István György, a state secretary of the prime minister’s office, told an online press conference of the operative board coordinating Hungary’s response to the pandemic. This week, GPs will be using new deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to inoculate the elderly, while those opting to get vaccinated at hospitals will be receiving the Russian Sputnik V jab, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay