Hungary: 65 Covid Fatalities, 1,160 New Infections

Fully 65 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,160 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 377,655, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Monday.

The death toll has risen to 13,155, while 281,839 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections has declined to 82,661, while there are 3,717 hospitalised Covid patients, 295 on a ventilator. Altogether 15,847 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,275,582. Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 289,042 people have received their first jab, and 107,592 have been fully inoculated. The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (70,078) and Pest County (47,074) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (21,310), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (21,131) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (21,009). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,323).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay