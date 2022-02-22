Virologist: there are no late or unnecessary vaccinations

There are no vaccinations given late or unnecessarily, said the chief infectious physician of the South-Pest Hospital Centre on Tuesday’s show on the current channel of M1.

János Slavik said: we do not know what the future holds. “So vaccinations are still worth giving because we don’t know what direction this wave will go, for example, we don’t know if a new variant will come,” he said.

He added that the number of cases is slowly decreasing, ie the fifth wave of the coronavirus epidemic in Hungary is easing.

He also reported that the omicron variant of the coronavirus rarely causes severe symptoms with people who are vaccinated three times. At the same time, quarantine rules must be followed and you must stay home in case of infection, he added.

The chief doctor drew attention to the importance of vaccination, noting that if we are not vaccinated, we can even get seriously ill.

