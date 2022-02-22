The Vámospércs Cultural House was renovated with half a billion forints

The Vámospércs Cultural House and Library was renovated for about half a billion forints. As part of the Green City program, the building underwent energy modernization, mechanical development, and interior remodeling, and the second floor, which had not yet been built, significantly increased its useful floor area. The park next to the House of Culture and Library has been renewed, a car park has been set up, and the area around the building has been paved.

“Through the renovation, one of the most impressive and feature-rich public cultural institutions and libraries in the eastern Hungarian border was established in Vámospércs,” said Andrea Ménes, mayor.

We know that the rank and dignity of an institution are determined not only by the quality of the building that houses it, but also by everything that happens within its walls, and in our case, by what hangs on its walls. The corridors, communal spaces, and halls of the institution are decorated with the works of the Vámospércs Art Colony and Graphic Workshop, ie the values ​​of the fine arts and intellectual property of our city, ”said the mayor.

Renewal also involves the subdivisions of the institution taking on the names of two artists associated with customs. According to the idea, the name of the exhibition space will be the Csokonai and László Holló Prize-winning painter Zoltán Fátyol, and the János Térey Laurel Wreath Prize-winning poet will belong to the library.

“By name, we also want to draw attention to the radiant power of those personalities who can be respected in a field (local), even as an institutional role model. I believe that with this noble gesture, our community owes its old debt to the two people who, inspired by Vámospércs in the field of fine arts and literature, have become nationally recognized personalities.

As part of the Green City program, the park next to the House of Culture and Library was renewed, a parking lot was built, and the area around the building was paved. Péter Fekete, László Tasó and Andrea Ménes will give speeches at the handover on February 25, as well as the Turda Quintet.

debreceninap.hu