Excellent clinical specialists were honored in Debrecen

On the occasion of the Hungarian Nurses’ Day, the specialists of the Clinical Center were greeted. This year, eight people have earned the Clinical Centre’s Outstanding Employee Award and Reward in recognition of their decades of high professional quality work.

The Clinical Center Outstanding Employee Award and Reward was presented for the eighth time this year. The eight honored professionals were selected by the Clinical Human Policy Committee based on nominations from directors and line managers.

They received the awards this year: Mária Geréné Nagy; Zsuzsanna Kiss; Krisztina Komáromyné Nagy; Györgyné Kozma; Ágnes Jenei; Piroska Oláh; Márton Szabó; Kálmánné Tömpe.

hirek.unideb.hu