A professor from Debrecen is the head of the Hungarian Society for the Study of English

The HUSSE – Hungarian Society for the Study of English has again elected Nóra Sellei, professor at the Institute of English and American Studies of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen, as its president.

The association, which brings together researchers dealing with Anglo-Saxon culture, literature, history, linguistics, and language pedagogy, was founded 30 years ago, and this year it organized its biannual scientific conference between January 26-28. The organization has 240 members and is a key player in the scientific public life of the Hungarian humanities.

This is Nóra Séllei’s third, uninterrupted two-year mandate at the head of HUSSE, and she has held her position for the fifth time in total.

Since HUSSE is a member of ESSE (European Society for the Study of English), which unites European English scholars, he is also a member of the presidency of the European organization through his appointment as professor of the Institute of English and American Studies.

It is an indescribable honor for me to be re-elected and at least as much responsibility, since the largest Hungarian society of English studies has once again voted its trust in me, and I must represent this in a dignified way on the European scientific scene as well. I will do my best to keep professionalism and transparency as the main values in mind, so that science and scientific organization show the most favorable face in this company

– said Nóra Sellei, professor of the Institute of English and American Studies.

unideb.hu