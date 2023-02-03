The new on-call system has been launched in Hajdú-Bihar County

On the first of February, the new on-call system was first launched in the county of Hajdú-Bihar, which will be gradually introduced throughout the country. The aim of the transformation is to ensure that the system provides better care than before and is connected to the elements of the emergency care system operates. In Debrecen, the adult general practitioner and emergency services continue to operate in the Emergency Clinic building of the UD Clinical Center. There is no change in on-call care for children.

The new on-call system was started to be tested in Hajdú-Bihar county a year and a half ago. According to experience, the system has proven itself and significantly improved emergency patient care. The National Ambulance Service provides basic on-call care to all those in need with a two-component, patient-centered system, family physician on-call service, and emergency service.

From the first of February, the county medical on-call system will be as follows:

GP on-call service

Weekdays between 4 and 10 p.m

Saturday-Sunday and holidays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m

Locations of GP on-call service:

Debrecen – Emergency Clinic, Nagyerdei Krt. 98.

Berettyóújfalu – Orbán Balázs tér 1.

Hajdúszoboszló – Silfákalja 1-3.

Hajdúnánás – Iskola utca 11.

Hajdúböszörmény – Korpona utca 17.

Balmazújváros – Ambulance station, Dózsa György út 1/A

Püspökladány – Kossuth u. 1.

Hajdúhadház – Hunyadi u 1.

Nyíradony – Kossuth utca 2/B.

Derecske – Rákóczi u. 3-5.

Emergency care or ambulance care

Central call number: 1830

Weekdays between 22:00 and 8:00

Saturday-Sunday, on public holidays between 14:00 and 08:00

The emergency phone number is 1830 as of February 1, but the previous number, 06 52 506 303, also works. The call is received by an ambulance specialist and provides a high-quality and safe solution in case of sudden or serious health problems during on-call hours.

Calls are handled on a fixed line, traceable from patient and quality assurance points of view, in accordance with current professional patient classification (triage) guidelines.

By calling the central telephone number, the patient will receive professional advice, if necessary, an emergency car will be sent to his place of residence, or an ambulance will be sent to his place of residence in case of a life-threatening situation, even if he is in any settlement of the county, the person in need of care, and therefore on-call, emergency care according to the patient’s condition, will be provided in all settlements of the county, in all for those in need, it is provided with higher quality and wider availability than before.

The telephone number 1830 can be called on weekdays between 4 and 8 p.m., and all day on Saturdays and Sundays, and public holidays.

For those who would like to visit the night service in person, it is also possible to do so at five points in the county between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Debrecen – Emergency Clinic, Nagyerdei Krt. 98.

Berettyóújfalu – Orbán Balázs tér 1.

Hajdúszoboszló – Silfákalja 1-3.

Hajdúnánás – Iskola utca 11.

Hajdúböszörmény – Korpona utca 17.

There will be no changes in the on-call care of children, the previous contacts are still valid (UD clinical Cenrter – Pediatric Clinic).

unideb.hu