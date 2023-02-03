Current affairs in clinical neurophysiology

Among other things, the participants will discuss the diagnostics and state-of-the-art therapeutic options for epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive functions, cerebral hemorrhage, and sleep disorders at the three-day conference organized at the University of Debrecen. At the 49th congress of the Hungarian Clinical Neurophysiological Society, which began on Thursday, around two hundred specialists and specialist assistants will exchange their experiences.

At the three-day conference in Debrecen, the participants will be able to hear about, among other things, the relationship between epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease, the neurophysiological approach to the genetic predisposition to epilepsy, the diagnosis of sleep disorders, new therapeutic options for focal epilepsy, and a lecture will also be given on how to judge a stroke functional outcome by examining brain electrical activity (EEG) and motor evoked response (MEP).

The new management of the company was also elected at the congress. At the general assembly, István Fekete, professor emeritus of the Faculty of General Medicine, was elected president of the Hungarian Clinical Neurophysiology Society for the next four years.

unideb.hu