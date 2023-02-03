30-year-old Bobi became the world’s oldest dog

Bobi, who lives in Portugal, became the world’s oldest living dog, Guinness World Records announced on Thursday. The purebred Alentejo Mastiff also holds the title of the world’s oldest dog – the news can be read on the 24.hu page.

The previous owner of the title was the Austrian Bluey, who lived 29 years and 5 months.

Bobi is a purebred Alentejo mastiff, the average lifespan of this breed is 12-14 years. Despite the statistics, Bobi was hospitalized only once in his long life, in 2018, when he had breathing difficulties.

The calm, peaceful environment may be the secret of his long life

– claims Leonel Costa, Bobi’s owner, who most of the time feeds the dog what his family eats, he just soaks the spices off it.

Despite the fact that the dog may have inherited a long healthy life even from his mother, who lived to be 18 years old, it is already a miracle that Bobi survived as a puppy: When he was born, the Costa family already had too many animals, so they had to put the puppies to sleep. However, Bobi escaped and the children secretly cared for him for months.

Despite the lucky genes, the signs of old age are starting to show in Bobi: he is getting more and more difficult to walk and his vision is also deteriorating. The veteran dog holds the world record for oldest dog and oldest living dog.

Bobi’s story was summarized on the Guinness World Records YouTube channel:

