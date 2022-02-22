A very sick little girl from Debrecen urgently needs blood

The little girl from Debrecen was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. She now needs an urgent blood transfusion, the Fairy Circle Foundation announced.

We have bad news, HELP! The little girl is in trouble! SHE NEEDS BLOOD for a blood transfusion. OUR FAIRIES, WE CALL YOU! Help the little one with blood collection with ONE SHARING! Anyone can donate blood just tell him/her to offer it to LINGURAR ZSAKLIN! Tell whoever you know, we need you now! Let’s get together, dear friends! LET’S BE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE!

