Viktor Orbán: this is not our war

This war is not our war, we cannot win here, but we can lose everything, “the question of whether the economy works or not works here,” stressed Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Kossuth Radio Good Morning, Hungary on Friday morning!.

He added that we condemn the Russian attack, but we cannot help the Ukrainians by destroying ourselves in the meantime.

The Prime Minister spoke of the need to accept the efforts of the President of Ukraine with understanding, as his country is in trouble. After all, he is looking at Ukrainian interests and trying to help in his own country, Viktor Orbán added.

He emphasized that the dispute was with the Hungarian left, which “wants to speak to the Ukrainian president”.

Viktor Orbán called it an impossible proposal to replace cheap Russian gas with expensive ones.

Orbán: the future of our children must be decided

The future of our children must be decided in the child protection referendum, the Prime Minister announced on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning Hungary on Friday.

Viktor Orbán put it this way: the war “fell” on the campaign, the main stake in the election was the issue of peace and war. People want peace, the national side is the guarantee of peace, but the left is a risk to our peace and security, he said.

The prime minister stressed that Hungary can still protect its children and curb “gender madness” if we make clear in a referendum the simple statement that “the father is a man, the mother is a woman, and our children are left alone”. In this way, we can protect our children and the right of parents to have sexual education for their children, said Viktor Orbán, who called this a much more important issue than it now appears in the shadow of the war.

Orbán: huge election fraud in opposition data management

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called it a huge election fraud in his radio interview on Friday morning as the opposition handles citizens’ data in the campaign.

Hundreds of thousands of people obtain their data illegally and then send political messages to it without people consenting to it. This raises not only the issue of electoral fraud but also the issue of freedom, the prime minister said on Kossuth Radio Good Morning, Hungary! in his show.

This is a serious matter, he assessed, adding that “stikiks tend to occur,” but he has never seen such a scam. He said “lawyers will have plenty to do after the election”; “This is an orbital election fraud, a very serious violation that needs to be investigated to the last angle.”

Who has the information about me, who collected it, who collected it, who gave it permission, who took it, took it abroad, sent it back from there? The Prime Minister listed the issues raised.

MTI