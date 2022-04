Firefighters in Hajdú-Bihar were alerted to outdoor fires

On Thursday, firefighters marched to Hajdúnánás due to an outdoor fire at dawn. They also marched in Almáskert Street in Debrecen, then a ditch burned in Balmazújváros, and later the reeds burned in an area of one hectare in Hosszúpályi, the county disaster management announced.

Reeds also burned in Nádudvar, and in Szeged Street in Debrecen, plant debris blazed on Thursday morning. In the evening, the units were again alerted to fire. Near Földes on main road 42, two trees fell and burned. Professional firefighters in Püspökladány extinguished the fire.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate