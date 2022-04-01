Marilyn Manson raped Evan Rachel Wood in front of an entire staff

Horrible things were told about Evan Rachel Wood’s former partner, Marilyn Manson.

The actress stood in public in February 2021 and said: Marilyn Manson had abused her. She talked about what happened and how in a recent documentary, Phoenix Rising.

At the age of 18, Evan Rachel met Brian Warner, then 37, Marilyn Manson, at a party. The actress didn’t have a simple childhood, she grew up with the mentality of having to do the task, even if she feels bad about what she had practiced with. At the age of 14, for example, she had to kiss a movie with a 23-year-old adult. At the age of 18, she was just at a stage in her life looking for herself, struggling with her sexuality. It became an easy target for Manson, as they became friends.

However, during one of their encounters, when it was (would have been) farewell, Manson hugged and kissed the girl, nearly 20 years younger than him, who had only been dating teenagers before.

He simply stuck his tongue into my throat. I think I got shocked. He was my friend, he knew he was. He was married, I was 18 years old

– wrote Wood’s words on the 24th. The actress was terrified and excited at the same time, and then she found it special because Manson had chosen her. And Wood did everything he asked. A joint scar tattoo was made, with the actress wearing the letter “M” carved into her skin to this day, right next to her vagina.

The first true slap in the filming of the video clip Heart-Shaped Glasses hit the actress.

According to the scenario, they would have had a simulated sex scene with Manson, but he once assaulted the entire crew.

It was a real trauma to shoot that video. I couldn’t defend myself, I didn’t know how to say no because I was raised all my life to never talk back, just do the job. I felt disgusting as if I had done something disgraceful, and the crew felt uncomfortable too. No one knew what to do. They were raped in front of the cameras

Evan Rachel Wood recalled, with whom Marilyn Manson was becoming increasingly cruel. This made him addicted to drugs, couldn’t even get out of bed after a while, and at night she often woke up stunned to be raped by the singer. But it was that Manson punished him with sleep deprivation and a freezing cold. And after a whip, where Manson also dealt blows to the intimate parts of Wood, he also forced them to drink from each other’s blood.

Evan Rachel Wood is not the only one accusing Marilyn Manson of abuse. After the actress shared what happened to her, several people came up with their own stories. It turned out the singer had cut them together and beaten them with a whip, but it was also such that she had not been allowed to sleep for days, was locked up, starved and raped, forced to drink blood and scar tattoos.

Back in February, Manson commented on Evan Rachel Wood’s accusations that his intimate relationships were always based on consent and that some distorted reality.

