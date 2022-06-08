Hungarian Diplomat to Serve as Unga’s President After Forty Years

A Hungarian diplomat, Csaba Kőrösi, has been elected to serve as the 77th President of the United Nations General Assembly from September for twelve months which is a great honour as well as a great opportunity for Hungary, the foreign minister said on Tuesday, after Kőrösi’s election by the assembly in New York.

The foreign ministry quoted Péter Szijjártó as saying that a new world order is emerging which poses serious challenges to the international community. “In such times major international organisations have a significant role to play in providing a platform for consultations among states,” he said. The United Nations is such an organisation which has, as declared in its founding charter, among its fundamental missions to provide, as a last resort, an opportunity for the opposing sides to hold a debate, confront their views and possibly reach an agreement, Szijjártó said.

He called it a special honour that Kőrösi, the former head of Hungary’s representation to the UN, will serve as the next president of the General Assembly from the autumn. “The UN will have an extremely important role to play in how global politics and economy will be shaped in future, in which a Hungarian official will this way have a major influence, too,” Szijjártó said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay