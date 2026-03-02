Budapest Airport: 28 flights canceled due to Middle East situation

Bácsi Éva

On Sunday, 28 flights were canceled at Liszt Ferenc International Airport due to the situation in the Middle East, and the status of some flights may change within the same day, the airport announced in a statement to MTI.

The Middle East situation is affecting flights departing from and arriving at the airport. On Sunday, 28 flights to and from Tel Aviv, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Amman were canceled.

“Flight statuses may change throughout the day. We recommend that passengers check with their airlines and consular services before departure and follow the Budapest Airport flight information platforms,” the airport statement said.

