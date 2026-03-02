Reckless driver may have caused accident near Debrecen – video

A video filmed near Debrecen showing a serious Friday afternoon accident was shared on the YouTube channel of the Bp-i Autósok Közössége. The collision occurred at kilometer 217 of Main Road 4, near the M35 motorway ramp.

According to the disaster management authorities, two vehicles collided at the scene. The footage was recorded by a driver traveling directly behind one of the involved vehicles.

The witness reported that a black car was driving ahead on Main Road 4, overtook near the Ebes area, and then, upon reaching the motorway ramp, made an unexpected maneuver.

“When it reached the motorway ramp, it tried to turn onto the motorway from the inner lane, disregarding everything. It even slowed down sharply with strong braking,” the reader who submitted the video wrote.

However, the black van behind it could not react to the sudden slowdown. “Without braking, it crashed into the slowing car in front and knocked it over,” the summary stated.

The video shows that the collision was quite forceful. The witness immediately stopped to help. “By the time I got there, several others had already rushed over,” they added.