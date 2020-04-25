No Further Restrictions Will Be Imposed for The Weekend

But the Big Forest Park and the Five Acre Wood Playground will remain closed in Debrecen.

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, in his authority as maintainer, the Mayor of Debrecen arranged for the closure of the Great Forest Park, which is surrounded by a fence and includes the Frog Pond, as well as the Five Acre Wood playground. The closure started on 10 April 2020 and will last as long as significant improvement takes place in the epidemiological situation that justifies their reopening.