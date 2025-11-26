ECB Warns of Elevated Financial Stability Risks Amid Trade Uncertainty and Market Vulnerabilities

The European Central Bank (ECB) highlights that financial stability risks in the euro area remain elevated due to ongoing uncertainty over global trade trends, tariffs, and their longer-term economic impacts, according to its November 2025 Financial Stability Review.

Key findings include:

Market vulnerabilities: Equity markets are highly valued and increasingly concentrated, making them susceptible to sharp price corrections. Liquidity mismatches in investment funds, high leverage in hedge funds, and opaque private markets could amplify stress.

Fiscal pressures: Some advanced economies face fiscal challenges that could affect investor confidence and global bond markets, with potential spillovers to euro area funding costs and competitiveness.

Corporate and household exposures: While balance sheets have improved, tariff-sensitive firms and households could face strain if layoffs increase.

Banking sector resilience: Euro area banks remain strong, with ample capital, liquidity, and profitability. However, exposures to tariff-sensitive corporates and stronger ties with non-banks could pose risks under stressed conditions.

Policy implications: Maintaining capital buffers, sound lending standards, and reinforcing the resilience of non-bank financial intermediation are crucial to sustaining financial stability.

ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos noted that although trade policy uncertainty has eased from April highs, risks of renewed volatility remain, which could impact market sentiment and investor confidence.

The report underscores the need for macroprudential vigilance and a comprehensive policy approach to strengthen the resilience of both banks and non-bank financial institutions in the euro area.

(ecb.europa.eu)