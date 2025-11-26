ECHA Recommends Four Substances, Including Melamine, for REACH Authorisation

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has recommended that the European Commission add four substances to the REACH Authorisation List to protect human health and the environment. Once listed, companies will need to apply for authorisation to continue using them.

Substances recommended for authorisation:

Barium diboron tetraoxide

S-(tricyclo[5.2.1.0 2,6]deca-3-en-8(or 9)-yl) O-(isopropyl or isobutyl or 2-ethylhexyl) O-(isopropyl or isobutyl or 2-ethylhexyl) phosphorodithioate

Diphenyl(2,4,6-trimethylbenzoyl)phosphine oxide

Melamine

These substances were selected from the Candidate List of substances of very high concern (SVHC) as top priorities. The inclusion of melamine followed consultation feedback in 2024 and careful consideration of its uses. Most applications of melamine are as an intermediate, which does not require authorisation under REACH, but other uses may require companies and authorities to handle additional authorisation processes.

Ofelia Bercaru, ECHA Director for Prioritisation and Integration, noted that a policy decision by the Commission and EU Member States is required to balance the risks and continued use of melamine.

The Commission will decide which substances are formally added to the Authorisation List and under what conditions. The authorisation process ensures proper risk management and encourages substitution with safer alternatives where feasible.

(ECHA)