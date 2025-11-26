Debrecen’s Nativity scene statue inaugurated in Rome on the occasion of the Holy Year

In honor of the Holy Year, at the invitation of the Municipality of Debrecen, the Hungarian Catholic Academy in Rome, and the Papal Hungarian Ecclesiastical Institute, a nativity sculpture group was presented at the Hungarian Catholic Academy and the Papal Hungarian Ecclesiastical Institute in Rome on 25 November 2025, marking the opening of the Advent season.

The special occasion was made possible in part through support from the Ministry of Culture and Innovation for the Holy Year, as well as a contribution from the city of Debrecen. The nativity, blessed by Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, which houses the relic of the Holy Manger, will remain in Rome even after the Jubilee year.

Mayor László Papp expressed gratitude for being the mayor of Debrecen, highlighting that for a long time, the leaders of the Roman Catholic, Greek Catholic, and Reformed churches, as well as other Protestant denominations and Jewish communities, have lived in spiritual unity and fraternal agreement in the city.

Speaking about the sculpture group, he noted that the artist designed the figures of the Holy Family, angels, and the Three Wise Men alongside the shepherds in a way that makes them appear both as if from the Holy Land and yet also as familiar to the local region.

“Debrecen’s identity is inseparably connected to the Great Hungarian Plain and the shepherding culture of Hortobágy. This nativity tradition, which traces back to biblical times but has developed a uniquely Hungarian form, is especially important to us in Debrecen during Advent, as we prepare to celebrate the birth of the Lamb of God,” emphasized the mayor.

The nativity and the delegation visiting Rome and the Vatican carry the city’s festive message: the power of cooperation, faith, and love connects us across borders.

The sculpture group, created by actor and sculptor Hunor Pál of the Csokonai National Theatre, is titled Timelessness in Holiness. The nativity house surrounding the composition was designed by set designer Ágota Matyi, with assistance from the set construction and decoration team of the Csokonai National Theatre.

The unveiling ceremony featured performances by musicians from the Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra, performers from the University of Debrecen’s Institute of Popular Music, and violinist Zoltán Tordai, a recent Prima Prize winner. The Hajdúság Gastronomy Club introduced Hungarian cuisine to the Roman audience.

Debrecen also earned the opportunity to participate in the “100 Nativity Scenes” exhibition at the Vatican through a competition. The gingerbread nativity on display was created by folk artist Judit Gődény. The exhibited works were judged by the Folk Art Council of the House of Traditions and classified in the “Masterpiece and Exquisite Product” category.

The exhibition can be viewed from 6 December 2025 to 6 January 2026 in the Vatican’s colonnade.

In Rome, the collaborators include the Hungarian Catholic Academy, the Papal Hungarian Ecclesiastical Institute, and Hungary’s Embassy to the Holy See, which organizes the programs. The Debrecen nativity will be on display in the Hungarian Catholic Academy’s ceremonial courtyard in Rome for the public, pilgrims, and tourists visiting the city until 6 January 2026.

Photo: debrecen.hu