No one survived the plane crash in Croatia

No one survived the small plane crash in Croatia, Croatian civil defense director Damir Trut said on Monday.

The Cessna 182 plane to Germany disappeared from Croatian air traffic control radar not far from the Plitvice Lakes, above Rakovica, at an altitude of 700 meters on Sunday at 11:25 a.m. The pilot was Swiss, two German and one Croatian.

“After the drones discovered the missing plane, ground forces soon arrived on the scene, but unfortunately it was confirmed that all of the passengers had lost their lives,”

– Trut said, expressing his condolences to the relatives of the victims.

He added that the small plane was found near the mountain peak called Brocanska Kosa, between Rakovica and Slunj. As he said, this machine presumably does not have a black box, however, the circumstances of the accident continue to be explored.

MTI

Picture: illustration.