Regiojet to Launch Budapest-Vienna-Brno-Prague Service

Privately-owned Czech railway company RegioJet will start twice-daily service connecting Budapest, Vienna, Brno and Prague from July 31.

Hungary’s privately owned Continental Railway Solution will operate the Hungarian stretch of the service. RegioJet will offer four travel classes on the trains: low-cost, standard, relax and business. The cheapest one-way tickets will start at EUR 9 for Budapest-Vienna and EUR 16 for Budapest-Prague. Ticket prices include reserve seating and access to broadband internet. The trains will make stops at Déli and Kelenföld stations in Budapest, as well as at stations in Győr, Mosonmagyaróvár and Hegyeshalom, but they may not be used to reach domestic destinations.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay