This is how DKV routes will operate from today

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, buses, trolleybuses and trams will run according to the school period and working day schedule.

There will be no classes at the János Balásházy Technical College of the University of Debrecen between Tuesday, January 2 and Friday, January 5, 2024, according to which the traffic schedule of bus 13 will be adjusted. Bus 13 departs from Segner Square only at 07:15, the buses departing at 07:17, 07:19 and 07:21 do not run. And at 1:25 p.m. and 2:20 p.m., only one bus leaves from the Pallag terminal.

(DKV)

