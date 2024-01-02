First baby boy to be born in the new year in Debrecen

Levente was born at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The little boy was born on the Nagyerdei Campus a few minutes before 5:30 on the first of January.

Levente was born at 3,600 grams and 50 centimeters, he was delivered by cesarean section at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic. The little boy is the second child of the family from Nyíradony.

The first baby born in Debrecen in 2024 is completely healthy. Levente and his 35-year-old mother are both doing well. In 2023, 4,922 newborns were delivered at the Nagyerdei and Gyula Kenézy Campuses of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

The country’s first baby was a girl named Blanka.