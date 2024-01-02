Fireworks caused problems in Debrecen – firefighters had to intervene in 143 cases across the country

On New Year’s Eve, the disaster management received 204 emergency calls, of which 143 cases required the intervention of firefighters. Firefighters were called to accidents 70 times due to fire, and to accidents in 73 cases, the deputy spokesperson of the National Directorate General of Disaster Management announced.

In the announcement, Major Imre Dóka highlighted that three people died in an apartment fire on the last day of the year in the capital’s IXth district. One person died in the fire that broke out in a condominium apartment on Thaly Kálmán Street in the district, in the ground-floor apartment of a semi-detached house in Pálfá in Tolna county, and a single-family house in Zsámbok in Pest county.

According to the information, 34 fires were caused by fireworks, firecrackers, and pyrotechnic devices, in eight cases the firefighters were alerted to building fires, and in twenty-four cases to burning vegetation and trash cans.

In Budapest’s XVth district, a plastic garbage container caught fire on the ground floor of a ten-story apartment building on Mézeskalács tér, and a spent firework burned next to a garbage container on Esperantó út in Győr. Also in Győr, fireworks caused a fire on two square meters in the building of the unused Rába restaurant.

In Sárvár, a firework crashed through the window of an apartment on the seventh floor of a ten-story apartment building in Deák Ferenc Street, and the residents extinguished the fire. In Kiskunhalas, the roof melted a little due to a firecracker thrown onto the terrace of a residential building on Vezér Street.

On Kossuth Street in Debrecen, a fireworks display burned next to a trash can, and on Fő Street in Csongrád, the burning boxes and packaging of used pyrotechnic devices provided work for the firefighters.

In Csanádi utca in Szeged, firecrackers caught fire, and in Kossuth utca in Jászberény, a fire broke out due to a firecracker thrown on paper waste in the yard of a shop.

The spokesperson also stated that in the Xth district of the capital, in the Kozma street cemetery on Sunday night, the flower stands built close to each other burned on about two hundred square meters.

Imre Dóka reported that early on Sunday in Dunaharaszti, the entire roof structure of a one-hundred-square-meter family house on Honvéd Street burned down. During the day, a fire broke out in a two-story family house on Béke utca in Ádánd due to smoking in bed, which became uninhabitable, and six people had to be accommodated. A family house in Tiszakoród also became uninhabitable, one of whose rooms probably burned down due to a spark from the tile stove.

Firefighters also worked on animal rescue: a dog got stuck in a wrought iron fence on Vadai Ferenc utca in Törökszentmiklós, and a dog that fell into a well had to be rescued in Kossuth Lajos utca in Bajót.

On road 403 near Nyírtura, a tourist bus broke through the barrier and fell into a ditch, only one of the 35 passengers of the vehicle had to be taken to the hospital. Between Nyírmeggyes and Mátészalka, two cars fell into a ditch within two hours at the 69th-kilometer section of road 471, added Imre Dóka.

