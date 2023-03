Debreceni Vízmű Zrt. informs its customers that on March 8th, 2023 (Wednesday), the water service will be suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Jégvirág street.

Water shortage is expected on 8th March on Jégvirág street from number 18 to number 42, and from number 19 – 43-45.