Dubai Expo Hungarian Pavilion Draws Over 400,000 Visitors

The Hungarian pavilion at the 2020 World Expo in Dubai has attracted 400,000 visitors since the fair opened in October, the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) said on Wednesday.

The 400,000th visitor was a member of a family visiting from Abu Dhabi. The pavilion, dubbed Aqua Roots of Hungary, showcases water, a resource in which Hungary is rich. It is the largest wooden structure in the entire Persian Gulf region. Expo 2020 Dubai will run until the end of March this year. It had to be postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay