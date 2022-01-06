17-Year-Old Girl Went Missing in Debrecen

Police are looking for Mercédesz Csolity.

The 17-year-old girl in the picture left an apartment house in Debrecen on October 9th, 2021 and went to an unknown place, her whereabouts have been unknown ever since. Mercédesz Csolity is about 166-170 centimeters tall, with a thin build and black hair.

The police ask that anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the young person in the picture report in person at the Debrecen Police Station (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás street 4.) or make a phone call at 06-52 / 457-040, available 24 hours a day, or call the telephone number 06-80 / 555-111, or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

