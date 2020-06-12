Hungarians Invest Over HuF 4,400 BN in Plus Government Bonds

Hungarian residents have bought Hungarian Government Securities Plus bonds for retail investors worth 4,407 billion forints (EUR 1.28bn), the finance minister said, evaluating the first year of the programme.

Mihály Varga said the Plus Bond was the most popular retail government security, absorbing half of all retail savings. The minister said that the product was “crisis-proof”. Whereas the coronavirus epidemic has slowed down sales, the balance is positive and sales are returning to their previous level, he said.

