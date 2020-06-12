Travel Restrictions Lifted for Hungarians Returning from Several EU States

Restrictions are being lifted for Hungarians returning home from a growing number of European Union countries, a member of the operative board coordinating the response to the novel coronavirus epidemic told a regular press conference on Thursday.

Hungarians are not required to be in home quarantine if they return from Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Serbia, and Slovakia, Róbert Kiss said. Restrictions will be lifted on the Hungarian-Croatian border on Friday, he added.

Chief Medical Officer Cecília Müller told the same press conference that lab tests are being conducted at the same scale as previously, with the number of positive samples decreasing. She noted that, according to fresh data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH), April saw no increase in the number of deaths. In April, 45,015 people died in Hungary, down by an annual 6.5 %, she said.

Two elderly patients have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 553, while registered novel coronavirus infections in Hungary have increased by 12 to 4,039, koronavirus.gov.hu said. Fully 2,391 hospitalised patients have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 1,095. Forty-one percent of the active cases, 59% of the fatalities and 48% of full recoveries are in Budapest, the site said. Fully 321 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, 19 of whom are on ventilators. Altogether 9,167 are in official home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 222,247. The government says the aim is to steadily resume normal life based on a strict schedule, and it calls on citizens to follow general precautions. Budapest (1,917 people) has the highest number of infections, followed by Pest County (590), Fejér County (374) and Komárom-Esztergom (290). Békés County (11) has the lowest number.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay