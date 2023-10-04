The legendary Hajdú-Bihar county paramedic retired

Comrade Zoltán Krómi, a driver, joined the National Ambulance Service community 23 years ago, and from the first minute, he served at the Egyek Emergency Station in Hajdú-Bihar County.

The comrade, who is always in a good mood, is famous for his endurance, he recently ran a marathon, and his hobbies are table tennis, motorcycling, and hiking, but he has also climbed the Alps several times. During the many years, he drove nearly 600,000 kilometers without an accident, and hundreds of people owe their lives to him – read the Facebook post of the ambulance service.

(Debreceni Nap)