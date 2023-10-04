The possibilities of cooperation between the University of Debrecen and Astana IT University

Astana IT University and a Kazakh clinical network are looking for opportunities to cooperate with the University of Debrecen in the double degree system and in the field of medical education. The delegation that arrived on Tuesday also visited the International Education Coordination Center and the Faculty of Medicine.



The leaders of the Astana IT University, an institution specialized in the training of highly qualified engineers and professionals designed to implement the digital transformation program of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the representatives of the clinical network operating in partnership with them, were received by General Vice Rector Károly Pető and Coordination and Strategy Director Okszána Kiszil in the Main Building of the University of Debrecen.

The rector of the Kazakh university explained at the meeting that the Astana IT University is the center of competence for digital transformation in Central Asia and trains professionals in the field of digital economics based on interdisciplinary technologies. The number of students of the higher education institution, founded in 2019, has increased from the initial 614 to more than six thousand. Omirbayev Serik emphasized that he is looking for opportunities to expand the double degree system with the University of Debrecen.

We already have double-degree courses with several American, European and Chinese universities, and in addition to these, we also operate outsourced courses in Romania, Transcarpathia and Slovakia

– Vice Chancellor Károly Pető informed the delegation.

At the meeting, university and ministry members of the delegation presented the Kazakh government’s strategy for supporting medical education, as well as the care system network with 25 clinics, which is in close cooperation with Astana IT University in providing the necessary IT background. As they put it: with the aim of strengthening Kazakh medical education, they are investigating various possible forms of cooperation with the University of Debrecen.

The intention was recorded in an agreement at Tuesday’s meeting, which, in addition to cooperation in the field of medical training, also covers the examination of the possibility of issuing a double diploma in IT training.

After the meeting in the Main Building, the delegation also visited the International Education Coordination Center and the Faculty of Medicine.

(unideb.hu)