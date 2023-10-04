Vice Chancellor of the University of Debrecen in the presidency of the Federation of European Physiological Societies

The Federation of European Physiological Societies elected Professor László Csernoch, scientific vice-chancellor of the University of Debrecen, director of the Institute of Physiology of the Faculty of Medicine, as a member of its management board at the meeting held in Tallinn in September.



FEPS unites and coordinates the work of the physiological societies operating in European countries, and also creates an opportunity for professional consultation, thus helping the researchers of each society to learn about the activities and results of not only their own national but also all research communities belonging to European nations.

In addition, our important task is to represent the European research community in a unified manner in various professional issues – science policy or simple issues that affect the everyday professional side – and to formulate an opinion in the case of laws planned and introduced at the national or European Union level

– explained the activities of FEPS. hu portal László Csernoch.

We treat the involvement of the young generation in research work as a priority area in connection with the education of professional replacements, it is also important to exchange experiences related to education, to get to know each other’s educational methodology, as well as to educate the scientific community in the non-narrower sense, that is, to organize programs that also show the lay audience what we call physiology, what do specialists working in the field of science deal with, since physiology is the subject that, together with anatomy, forms the basis of medicine, since in order to be able to say that someone is sick, one thing must be known for sure: what it is like, when healthy, so it should be clear where you need to go during treatment

– emphasized the special role of the specialist field, the scientific vice chancellor of the University of Debrecen.

Professor Cernoch has been working at the Institute of Physiology of the UD and its legal predecessor, the University of Medical Sciences of Debrecen, since February 1, 1985. He has been a member of the Hungarian Physiological Society since 1988, in which he has performed several tasks over the past decades: first as a member, then member of the management board, secretary, and general secretary, and between 2014 and 2018 he also held the position of president.

He has been working in the management of the International Union of Physiological Sciences since 2015, initially as a member of The Board of the General Assembly, and currently as the head of the Movement Commission.

During the many years when I worked in different positions in the Hungarian Physiological Society boards, I got to know the professional work going on in FEPS, but the invitation, which was finally announced on September 14-16, came as a surprise. The organization made the decision at its regular meeting in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. It also means recognition of my work so far, but at the same time it is also a professional challenge, so it is an honor that they count on my work, so I gladly accepted the task

– said the member of the FEPS board.

The colleagues working at the university, including the Institute of Physiology, but I can say that the domestic practitioners of the field, the “physiologists” can benefit from all this, since in Europe six people make up the management of the Association of Physiological Societies, and if the management includes one Hungarian, one from Debrecen if there is, then it is obvious to everyone that there is work going on in our country and at the University of Debrecen that is worthy of recognition

– concluded László Csernoch.

(unideb.hu)